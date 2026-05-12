Sudarshan Colorants India standalone net profit rises 23.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 211.10 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Colorants India rose 23.59% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 211.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 220.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.45% to Rs 44.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 780.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 825.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.