Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 36.72% to Rs 220.92 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 44.80% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.72% to Rs 220.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.64% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 703.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.