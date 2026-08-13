Sudarshan Pharma Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 174.42 croreNet profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 45.05% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 174.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 145.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales174.42145.26 20 OPM %9.127.60 -PBDT8.916.29 42 PBT7.515.41 39 NP5.864.04 45
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