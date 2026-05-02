Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sudarshan Pharma Industries standalone net profit rises 35.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sudarshan Pharma Industries standalone net profit rises 35.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 199.81 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Pharma Industries rose 35.70% to Rs 9.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 199.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 161.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.78% to Rs 21.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.84% to Rs 667.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 502.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales199.81161.57 24 667.50502.49 33 OPM %9.159.42 -7.347.47 - PBDT14.2311.69 22 32.0824.32 32 PBT13.2310.93 21 28.6721.62 33 NP9.547.03 36 21.9814.02 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 108.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Jyoti Structures consolidated net profit rises 52.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Servotech Renewable Power System consolidated net profit rises 57.64% in the March 2026 quarter

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 8.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Indus Towers consolidated net profit rises 0.78% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story