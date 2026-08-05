Sudeep Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 158.27 crore

Net profit of Sudeep Pharma rose 31.61% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 158.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 124.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.158.27124.9234.6935.1258.2947.3254.2944.0740.5530.81

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