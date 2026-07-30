Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suditi Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Suditi Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 39.32% to Rs 17.38 crore

Net profit of Suditi Industries declined 21.57% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.32% to Rs 17.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.3828.64 -39 OPM %16.057.44 -PBDT2.672.78 -4 PBT1.561.90 -18 NP1.602.04 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 58.91% in the June 2026 quarter

Akme Fintrade (India) standalone net profit rises 20.40% in the June 2026 quarter

MPF Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 97.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Chemfab Alkalis consolidated net profit rises 124.71% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story