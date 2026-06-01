Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 25.38% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers declined 62.58% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.05% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.42% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.