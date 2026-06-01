Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Sugal & Damani Share Brokers consolidated net profit declines 62.58% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 25.38% to Rs 5.47 crore

Net profit of Sugal & Damani Share Brokers declined 62.58% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 25.38% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.05% to Rs 4.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.42% to Rs 19.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.477.33 -25 19.6625.34 -22 OPM %22.1230.15 -26.0922.61 - PBDT0.932.23 -58 5.636.39 -12 PBT0.912.21 -59 5.546.34 -13 NP0.611.63 -63 4.134.75 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Decipher Labs reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tulsyan NEC reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 11.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Credit Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.92% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story