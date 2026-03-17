Sugar stocks gain after govt clears additional export quota

Sugar stocks saw buying interest on Tuesday after the food ministry approved an additional export quota of 87,587 tonnes for the 2025-26 sugar marketing year, providing a modest boost to sentiment across the sector.

Shares of Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals surged 7.07%, Praj Industries added 4.59%, Uttam Sugar Mills climbed 2.24%, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries advanced 2.02%, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries moved up 1.83%, Rana Sugars rose 1.77%, Dhampur Sugar Mills gained 1.34%, and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar rose 0.83%.

The additional quota comes after the government had earlier allowed exports of 1.5 million tonnes for the season and subsequently offered an extra 500,000 tonnes in February on a non-swappable basis. However, mills applied for only 87,587 tonnes from this additional window, with the remaining quantity lapsing.