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Sugs Lloyd consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 31.96% to Rs 78.40 crore

Net profit of Sugs Lloyd rose 30.22% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.96% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales78.4059.41 32 OPM %15.2914.98 -PBDT10.337.86 31 PBT10.247.77 32 NP7.545.79 30

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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