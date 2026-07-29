Sugs Lloyd consolidated net profit rises 30.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.96% to Rs 78.40 crore

Net profit of Sugs Lloyd rose 30.22% to Rs 7.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.96% to Rs 78.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.78.4059.4115.2914.9810.337.8610.247.777.545.79

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