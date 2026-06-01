Sujala Trading & Holdings standalone net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Sujala Trading & Holdings declined 95.45% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 73.33% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 46.31% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.