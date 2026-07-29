Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 142.51% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.395.65369.137.625.1624.4515.0715.856.0212.155.01

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