Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 142.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore

Net profit of Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals rose 142.51% to Rs 12.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.18% to Rs 395.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 369.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales395.65369.13 7 OPM %7.625.16 -PBDT24.4515.07 62 PBT15.856.02 163 NP12.155.01 143

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery standalone net profit rises 265.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 110.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit rises 43.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Honeywell Automation India standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the June 2026 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 20.68% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story