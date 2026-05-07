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Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 34.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.32% to Rs 134.91 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 34.00% to Rs 8.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.32% to Rs 134.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.46% to Rs 25.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 70.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.02% to Rs 555.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales134.91125.71 7 555.87579.15 -4 OPM %20.5622.64 -18.6125.74 - PBDT22.2122.30 0 76.38123.33 -38 PBT12.1313.56 -11 37.2188.34 -58 NP8.6013.03 -34 25.6570.20 -63

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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