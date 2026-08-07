Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 45.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 112.87 croreNet profit of Sula Vineyards declined 45.36% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 112.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales112.87109.64 3 OPM %14.7116.69 -PBDT11.8011.77 0 PBT1.522.56 -41 NP1.061.94 -45
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