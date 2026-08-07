Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 45.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.95% to Rs 112.87 crore

Net profit of Sula Vineyards declined 45.36% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 112.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 109.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.112.87109.6414.7116.6911.8011.771.522.561.061.94

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