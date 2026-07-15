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Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 50.82% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.820.98 86 OPM %67.0385.71 -PBDT1.280.93 38 PBT1.270.91 40 NP0.920.61 51

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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