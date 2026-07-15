Sulabh Engineers & Services consolidated net profit rises 50.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Sulabh Engineers & Services rose 50.82% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.820.9867.0385.711.280.931.270.910.920.61

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