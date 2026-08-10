Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 22.32 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 13.75% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.3219.70 13 OPM %19.8017.31 -PBDT4.544.04 12 PBT4.333.83 13 NP3.312.91 14
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