Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchMolbio Diagnostics IPOQ1 Results TodayStocks to buyDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit rises 13.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 22.32 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 13.75% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.3219.70 13 OPM %19.8017.31 -PBDT4.544.04 12 PBT4.333.83 13 NP3.312.91 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 73.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Hoac Foods India consolidated net profit rises 257.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Addictive Learning Technology consolidated net profit declines 75.97% in the June 2026 quarter

IKIO Technologies consolidated net profit rises 408.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Vani Commercials consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Next Story