Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 85.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 272.36 croreNet profit of Sumeet Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 272.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales272.36248.47 10 OPM %3.115.47 -PBDT5.8313.05 -55 PBT1.537.98 -81 NP1.147.98 -86
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