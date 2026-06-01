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Sumeet Industries consolidated net profit declines 88.92% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 265.72 crore

Net profit of Sumeet Industries declined 88.92% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 265.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 243.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 83.95% to Rs 27.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 170.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.69% to Rs 1050.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1003.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales265.72243.02 9 1050.421003.37 5 OPM %5.052.53 -5.461.23 - PBDT11.215.24 114 50.7211.10 357 PBT6.340.12 5183 31.60-9.69 LP NP7.5067.68 -89 27.33170.26 -84

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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