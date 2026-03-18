Sumeet Industries successfully bids for acquisition of Phase-3: Chips Manufacturing Plant of Nakoda

Sumeet Industries has been declared as the Successful Bidder (H1 Bidder) for the acquisition of assets at Phase-3: Chips Manufacturing Plant of Nakoda under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has considered and unanimously approved the Letter of Intent dated 11 March 2026, confirming the acquisition of the said assets under slump sale.

Nakoda, a Surat-based company, was engaged in the manufacturing of Polyester Chips. The acquisition includes land and building admeasuring approximately 11,534 square meters along with the entire plant and machinery situated at Phase-3: Chips Manufacturing Plant.