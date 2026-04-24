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Sumeru Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sumeru Industries rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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