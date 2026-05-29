Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 74.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.88% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 74.10% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.03% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.63% to Rs 94.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.