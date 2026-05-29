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Sumit Woods consolidated net profit declines 74.10% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
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Sales decline 13.88% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 74.10% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 47.03% to Rs 6.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 32.63% to Rs 94.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales28.3532.92 -14 94.88140.83 -33 OPM %15.4126.64 -17.3616.51 - PBDT2.497.17 -65 10.9315.90 -31 PBT2.246.95 -68 9.8815.30 -35 NP1.224.71 -74 6.0611.44 -47

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

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