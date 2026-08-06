Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 18.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 45.18 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 18.08% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 45.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales45.1842.27 7 OPM %10.0515.35 -PBDT5.665.50 3 PBT5.425.23 4 NP4.053.43 18
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