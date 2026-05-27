Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.64% to Rs 683.74 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 11.70% to Rs 111.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 683.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 679.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.41% to Rs 542.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 505.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.85% to Rs 3238.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3148.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.