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Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 20.46% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 1063.35 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 20.46% to Rs 214.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 1063.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1056.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1063.351056.78 1 OPM %21.9420.74 -PBDT278.57256.31 9 PBT261.34240.59 9 NP214.83178.34 20

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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