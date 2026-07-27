Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit rises 20.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.62% to Rs 1063.35 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India rose 20.46% to Rs 214.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 178.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.62% to Rs 1063.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1056.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1063.351056.7821.9420.74278.57256.31261.34240.59214.83178.34

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