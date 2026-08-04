Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 74.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.47% to Rs 40.89 croreNet profit of Summit Securities rose 74.79% to Rs 35.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.47% to Rs 40.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.8927.54 48 OPM %96.9496.51 -PBDT39.6626.59 49 PBT39.6526.59 49 NP35.2920.19 75
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