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Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
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Sales rise 43.88% to Rs 39.61 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 9.88% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.88% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.68% to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 127.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales39.6127.53 44 127.0797.69 30 OPM %8.9612.42 -6.137.56 - PBDT3.373.23 4 7.187.14 1 PBT3.212.66 21 6.616.47 2 NP1.781.62 10 5.184.68 11

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

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