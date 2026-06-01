Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 9.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.88% to Rs 39.61 crore

Net profit of Sumuka Agro Industries rose 9.88% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.88% to Rs 39.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.68% to Rs 5.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.07% to Rs 127.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.