Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company raises Rs 150 cr via warrant issuance

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has allotted 3,85,10,000 warrants to Shanghvi Finance at an issue price of Rs 155.80/- per warrant on preferential basis, out of which the Company has received an amount of Rs 149.99 crore which is equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price.

Each of the Warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1/- of the Company in accordance with the provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations.