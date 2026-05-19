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Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company raises Rs 150 cr via warrant issuance

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company has allotted 3,85,10,000 warrants to Shanghvi Finance at an issue price of Rs 155.80/- per warrant on preferential basis, out of which the Company has received an amount of Rs 149.99 crore which is equivalent to 25% of the warrant issue price.

Each of the Warrant, so allotted, is convertible into or exchangeable for one fully paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1/- of the Company in accordance with the provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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