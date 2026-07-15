Sun Pharma gets nod for Semaglutide injection in South Africa

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced that it has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to manufacture and market a generic version of semaglutide injection in South Africa.

The drug will be used for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the market in the coming days. It will be available as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mLallowing flexible, once-weekly dosing.

South Africa is the second market after India where Sun Pharma has received approval for generic semaglutide. This reflects our ability to develop complex generic medicines that meet the stringent quality standards across different markets. We remain committed to improving access to generics and making evidence-based treatment options available to patients and healthcare professionals," said Aalok Shanghvi, chief operating officer, Sun Pharma.

The company said that South Africa faces a growing burden of type 2 diabetes, driven in part by rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles. This rising prevalence places significant pressure on patients and the healthcare system. Improving access to effective therapies is therefore an important component of addressing this national health challenge. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world, with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to the global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.