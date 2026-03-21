Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of its semaglutide injection under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India, in all strengths.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet & increased physical activity and is available in five dose strengths - 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL.

Sematrinity is indicated for treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet & exercise and is available in two dose strengths - 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL.