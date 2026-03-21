Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

Sun Pharma launches semaglutide injection under brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India

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Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the launch of its semaglutide injection under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity in India, in all strengths.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management in adults as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet & increased physical activity and is available in five dose strengths - 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL.

Sematrinity is indicated for treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet & exercise and is available in two dose strengths - 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL.

Priced significantly lower than the innovator brand, weekly therapy costs, from initiation to the highest dose, range from approximately Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity, supporting greater affordability.

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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