Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported 26.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,714.03 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,149.88 crore posted in the same period year ago.

Total revenue from operations increased 12.75% YoY to Rs 14,611.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 3,551.34 crore in Q4 FY26, up 9.12% from Rs 3,254.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

India formulation sales rose 14.8% to Rs 4,835.9 crore during the quarter and accounted for 33.2% of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, India formulation sales grew 14% to Rs 19,290.4 crore.

The company said it maintained its position as Indias largest pharmaceutical company, with market share increasing from 8.1% to 8.4%, according to the Pharmarack MAT March 2026 report. Sun Pharma launched 11 new products during the quarter and 37 products during FY26. US formulation sales stood at $459 million, down 1.1% YoY, as growth in innovative medicines offset weakness in the generics business. US sales accounted for approximately 28.8% of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, sales were $1,904 million. Emerging Markets formulations sales were $306 million, up by 17.4% and accounted for 19.2% of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, sales were $1,265 million, growing 13.6%.

Formulation sales in Rest of World markets were $220 million, up by 10% and accounted for 13.8% of total consolidated sales. For the full year FY26, sales were $969 million, up 14.4%. Global Innovative Medicines sales grew 20.1% YoY to $354 million in Q4 FY26 and accounted for 22.2% of total sales. For the full year FY26, innovative medicines sales rose 16.8% to $1,420 million. External sales of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) rose 26.4% to Rs 673.9 crore during the quarter. For the full year FY26, API sales were Rs. 21,853 million, up 2.6%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said its R&D efforts continue to focus on both innovative and generic businesses, with ongoing investments aimed at strengthening its product pipeline across global markets. The companys innovative R&D pipeline currently includes five novel entities in clinical stages. In the US market, Sun Pharma has approved ANDAs for 552 products, while 122 ANDA filings are awaiting US FDA approval, including 28 tentative approvals. During the quarter, the company filed seven ANDAs and received approvals for two. Sun Pharma also has a portfolio of 57 approved NDAs, while 13 NDAs are currently awaiting approval from the US FDA.

Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of the company, said, Our full-year performance reflects several significant achievements. Suns 0.3 percentage point gain in the India market is our highest gain since the Ranbaxy acquisition. Our U.S. Innovative Medicines business has surpassed USD 1 billion in revenues, while Ex-US Innovative Medicines continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum. The recently announced Organon acquisition is expected to further accelerate Suns transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical company. Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for FY26, subject to shareholders approval at the companys 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM).