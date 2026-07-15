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Sun Pharma receives approval to market semaglutide injection in South Africa

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Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has received approval from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to manufacture and market a generic version of semaglutide injection in South Africa for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

Sun Pharma plans to launch the product in the market in the coming days. It will be available as a pre-filled, multi-dose injectable pen in two strengths (2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL) that allow flexible, once-weekly dosing.

South Africa is the second market after India where Sun Pharma has received approval for generic semaglutide. This reflects our ability to develop complex generic medicines that meet the stringent quality standards across different markets. We remain committed to improving access to generics and making evidence-based treatment options available to patients and healthcare professionals," said Aalok Shanghvi, Chief Operating Officer, Sun Pharma.

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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