Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring 100% outstanding shares of Innovcare Lifesciences for a total consideration of Rs 271.2 crore.

Innovcare Lifesciences is engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products. The revenue from operations for FY 2025-26 was Rs 94.06 crore.

Sun Pharma stated that this acquisition is being done to strengthen product portfolio of the company.

The company expects to complete this transaction before 31 July 2026.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world, with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.