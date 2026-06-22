Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271 crore

Sun Pharma to acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271 crore

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said that it has entered into an agreement for acquiring 100% outstanding shares of Innovcare Lifesciences for a total consideration of Rs 271.2 crore.

Innovcare Lifesciences is engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products. The revenue from operations for FY 2025-26 was Rs 94.06 crore.

Sun Pharma stated that this acquisition is being done to strengthen product portfolio of the company.

The company expects to complete this transaction before 31 July 2026.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company and its subsidiaries has various manufacturing facilities spread across the world, with trading and other incidental and related activities extending to global market. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India.

The company had reported 26.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,714.03 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 2,149.88 crore posted in the same period year ago. Total revenue from operations increased 12.75% YoY to Rs 14,611.79 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The scrip advanced 0.85% to currently trade at Rs 1852.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NOCIL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Aurobindo Pharma receives FTC nod for $250 million acquisition of Lannett Company

NSE signs MoU with BME to expand participation in non-ferrous metal derivatives

Indices trade with decent gains; IT share advance

First Published: Jun 22 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story