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Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 14559.75 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 26.24% to Rs 2714.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 14559.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12815.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.04% to Rs 11479.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10929.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 58220.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52041.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14559.7512815.58 14 58220.1152041.25 12 OPM %27.1629.00 -30.4629.35 - PBDT4326.814279.82 1 19364.2117005.37 14 PBT3551.343616.03 -2 16426.3614429.98 14 NP2714.032149.88 26 11479.4210929.04 5

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

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