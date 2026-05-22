Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 14559.75 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 26.24% to Rs 2714.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2149.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 14559.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12815.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.04% to Rs 11479.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10929.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 58220.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52041.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.