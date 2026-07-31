Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.14% to Rs 15183.55 croreNet profit of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 27.04% to Rs 2894.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2278.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.14% to Rs 15183.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13786.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15183.5513786.07 10 OPM %29.1031.20 -PBDT5041.624691.32 7 PBT4302.903990.77 8 NP2894.792278.63 27
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