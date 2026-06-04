Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1774.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.41% in last one year as compared to a 5.65% slide in NIFTY and a 11.71% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1774.1, down 0.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 23353.3. The Sensex is at 74101.32, down 0.33%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 2.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24086.6, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.77 lakh shares in last one month.