Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1873.4, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1873.4, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26880.8, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.37 lakh shares in last one month.