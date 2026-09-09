Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 09 2026 | 2:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1873.4, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1873.4, down 0.66% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has eased around 3.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26880.8, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1883.1, down 0.75% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd jumped 17.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 20.8% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 141.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin Ltd down for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda drops for fifth straight session

TCS launches India's maiden lights-out factory lab at Pune

Larsen & Toubro secures offshore EPCIC order from ONGC

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchChatgpt 80s Look PromptEquity Vs Debt Vs Gold InvestmentNSE IPO GMPGold Silver PriceUS Green CardBrics Summit 2026 Traffic AdvisoryDelhi Building Collapse Updates

First Published: Sep 09 2026 | 2:35 PM IST

Next Story