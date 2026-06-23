Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 1.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1885, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 15.7% drop in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1885, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23948.45. The Sensex is at 76610.4, down 0.63%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has risen around 2.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24762.9, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.88 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1883.8, up 1.11% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 13.44% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% drop in NIFTY and a 15.7% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.