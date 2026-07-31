Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 1.6%, up for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2033.1, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% fall in NIFTY and a 21.06% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2033.1, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24401.75. The Sensex is at 78202.2, up 0.35%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added around 8.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26346.05, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.07 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2037.9, up 1.53% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 24.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.67% fall in NIFTY and a 21.06% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.