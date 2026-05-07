Sun Pharmaceutical receives credit ratings from CRISIL and ICRA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) announced that CRISIL has reaffirmed the rating of the company's long term bank facilities at CRISIL AAA and short term bank facilities and commercial paper at CRISIL A1+.

CRISIL has placed the 'Crisil AAA' rating on the long-term bank facilities on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'. This rating action follows Sun Pharma's announcement dated 27 April 2026, about signing a definitive agreement to acquire Organon & Co. (announcement).

CRISIL has further communicated that it will remove the rating from watch and announce its final rating action post a comprehensive assessment of this acquisition.

Further, ICRA has reaffirmed the rating on the long-term bank facilities for Sun Pharma, at ICRA AAA; Stable and short-term bank facilities and commercial paper at ICRA A1+ after taking note of the announcement.