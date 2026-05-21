Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 37.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.30% to Rs 882.51 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 37.43% to Rs 232.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 370.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.30% to Rs 882.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 941.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.42% to Rs 1439.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 4334.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4019.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.