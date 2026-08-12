Sun TV Network consolidated net profit rises 16.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.99% to Rs 1457.88 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network rose 16.96% to Rs 618.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 529.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.99% to Rs 1457.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1290.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1457.881290.2850.4447.79913.35801.98817.56694.45618.82529.10

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