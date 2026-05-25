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Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 465.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 90.43 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 465.91% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 90.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.29% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 344.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales90.4396.96 -7 344.65352.21 -2 OPM %9.393.49 -2.473.78 - PBDT9.823.09 218 9.6512.11 -20 PBT8.171.74 370 3.366.14 -45 NP7.471.32 466 2.575.17 -50

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

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