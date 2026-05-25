Sundaram Brake Linings standalone net profit rises 465.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 90.43 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Brake Linings rose 465.91% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 90.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.29% to Rs 2.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 344.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.