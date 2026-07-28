Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sundaram Clayton reports consolidated net loss of Rs 59.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.64% to Rs 591.65 crore

Net Loss of Sundaram Clayton reported to Rs 59.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 57.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.64% to Rs 591.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 511.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales591.65511.64 16 OPM %2.013.16 -PBDT-5.30-6.26 15 PBT-53.09-52.07 -2 NP-59.33-57.76 -3

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

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