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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 33.88% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2644.13 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 33.88% to Rs 636.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 475.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2644.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2348.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2644.132348.93 13 OPM %78.0676.21 -PBDT826.73631.19 31 PBT767.19575.32 33 NP636.19475.21 34

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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