Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 36.62% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.81% to Rs 502.94 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 36.62% to Rs 85.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.81% to Rs 502.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 453.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales502.94453.87 11 OPM %77.6077.89 -PBDT116.1986.14 35 PBT109.6679.98 37 NP85.1462.32 37
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