Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 44.35 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 44.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 137.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 127.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.3539.65 12 137.11127.43 8 OPM %1.98-2.93 -4.271.28 - PBDT1.570.14 1021 6.400.93 588 PBT1.06-0.95 LP 2.76-3.41 LP NP1.17-0.85 LP 3.18-5.12 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Tirth Plastic standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Linaks Microelectronics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Binayaka Tex Processors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story