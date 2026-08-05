Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.39% to Rs 1846.07 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 13.51% to Rs 168.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.39% to Rs 1846.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1533.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1846.071533.39 20 OPM %15.5116.11 -PBDT286.39257.77 11 PBT223.54199.13 12 NP168.39148.35 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content