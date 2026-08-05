Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.39% to Rs 1846.07 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 13.51% to Rs 168.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 148.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.39% to Rs 1846.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1533.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1846.071533.3915.5116.11286.39257.77223.54199.13168.39148.35

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