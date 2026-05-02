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Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 29.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 1693.30 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 29.71% to Rs 161.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 1693.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1530.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.66% to Rs 591.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 6288.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5955.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1693.301530.59 11 6288.825955.42 6 OPM %15.1314.68 -15.8415.85 - PBDT272.48222.37 23 1037.18938.91 10 PBT212.80164.25 30 801.18715.00 12 NP161.40124.43 30 591.18539.10 10

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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