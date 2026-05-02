Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 29.71% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.63% to Rs 1693.30 crore

Net profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 29.71% to Rs 161.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 1693.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1530.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.66% to Rs 591.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.60% to Rs 6288.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5955.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.