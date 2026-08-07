Sundrop Brands consolidated net profit rises 181.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 427.22 crore

Net profit of Sundrop Brands rose 181.44% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 427.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.427.22371.535.863.6825.4814.2217.155.6612.134.31

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