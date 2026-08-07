Sundrop Brands consolidated net profit rises 181.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 427.22 croreNet profit of Sundrop Brands rose 181.44% to Rs 12.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 427.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 371.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales427.22371.53 15 OPM %5.863.68 -PBDT25.4814.22 79 PBT17.155.66 203 NP12.134.31 181
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