Sundrop Brands reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.85 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.35% to Rs 386.22 crore

Net profit of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 9.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 114.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 386.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 303.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 109.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.46% to Rs 1547.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 897.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.