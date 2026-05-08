Sundrop Brands reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.76 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 220.01 crore

Net profit of Sundrop Brands reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 113.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 220.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 198.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 20.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 110.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.31% to Rs 880.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 791.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.